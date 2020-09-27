Chandler Bing has come a long way from his compact Manhattan apartment!

Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, is unloading his impressive 5,500-square-foot Malibu bachelor pad, listing the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath abode for a cool $14 million.

Upon entering the loft-like space, you’re greeted by a modern steel and wood floating staircase, as well as light-washed wood floors, open-beam exposed wood ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to the wraparound patio.

The galley kitchen features dual sinks and ovens as well as custom cabinetry that extends into the dining area, which is separated from the living room by a modern freestanding fireplace. Other highlights include two ensuite bedrooms, a secured entry gate and easy access to the beach.

Could we be any more jealous?

