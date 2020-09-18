Canadian Newcomer Ali Gatie Is on a Mission to Heal the World Through Song, With Alessia Cara Along for the Ride

By Celebrity News Wire on September 18, 2020

Canada has proven to be fertile ground when it comes to pop stars — from Drake to the Weeknd to Justin Bieber. The latest to emerge from suburbs of Toronto is Ali Gatie, an artist of Iraqi descent who recently surpassed 3 billion cumulative streams on DSPs for his 2019 single “It’s You.” Managed by […]

