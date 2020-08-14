Cara Delevingne And Kaia Gerber Get Matching ‘Solemate’ Foot Tattoos

Pals Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber have made their love for one another permanent by getting matching foot tattoos.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter revealed the delicate designs while wishing Delevingne a happy 28th birthday on August 12.

“Happy birthday to my solemate,” the 18-year-old wrote on her Instagram story showcasing the fresh ink on the arches of their feet.

The fashionistas clearly have a punny sense of humor as played on the word “soulmate” by spelling it with “sole” since the tatts are on their tootsies.

The BFF body art may not be entirely brand new, according to Us Weekly. Back in May, a Delevingne Twitter fan account posted a black-and-white photo of Gerber snapping a pic of their feet, after facing the needle.

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber got a matching tattoo “Solemate” pic.twitter.com/Q0wXAY4NJa — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) May 23, 2020

The posts were just a couple of many Instagram stories The Malibu native dedicated to the birthday girl. One sweet photo, labeled “my protest buddy,” showed the two of them embracing during a Black Live Matter protest while another captures the British beauty donning a sweatshirt with her younger friend’s face on it.

Tattoos are nothing for the two supermodels. Gerber has at least 11 small designs including the words “I know” on her outer-wrist, a re-creation of a Picasso drawing on her left elbow, an angel on her ribcage and anatomical heart in red ink on her right-forearm. Delevingne for her part has a collection of over two dozen tattoos including a diamond inside her right ear, her initials, CJD, in cursive on the outside of her right hand, an elephant on her forearm, the words “breathe deep” in white ink on her inner bicep, and her most famous one, a realistic lion on her index finger.

The fashionable friends have been inseparable as if lately. Back in March, the two were part of a “quarantine crew” where they rode out the coronavirus lockdown with their famous friends including Margaret Qualley, Tommy Dorfman and Delevingne’s then girlfriend Ashley Benson.

In July, the teen style star and the Carnival Row actress attended a Black Lives Matter protest together outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles where they held each other extremely close, sparking dating rumors.

The duo proved their closeness again when they posed for a photo on social media sharing one of Taylor Swift’s coveted Folklore cardigans.

