Cardi B’s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and Maluma’s “Hawai” top the maiden Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively, dated Sept. 19.

As reported on Billboard.com, MRC today (Sept. 14) announced the launch of the two new global Billboard surveys, which are powered by MRC Data/Nielsen Music.

The two charts, one inclusive of worldwide songs (Billboard Global 200) and the other including all territories excluding the U.S. (Billboard Global Excl. U.S.), rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world.

Chart rankings are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales from full-service digital music retailers from around the world.

“WAP” Tops First Billboard Global 200

Cardi B’s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, rules the initial Billboard Global 200 chart. The song leads with 100.9 million global streams and 23,000 global downloads sold in the week ending Sept. 10.

BTS’ “Dynamite” ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 with 83.4 million streams and 36,000 sold.

Breaking down the chart’s metrics, “WAP” was the most-streamed song of the week globally and “Dynamite” was the top-selling title.

24kGoldn’s “Mood” (60.2 million streams, 12,000 sold), Maluma’s all-Spanish-language “Hawai” (94 million streams, 3,000 sold) and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk (51.4 million streams, 6,000 sold), round out the Billboard Global 200 chart’s top five at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Billboard Global 200’s top 10, Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” places at No. 6, followed by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (No. 7), Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” (No. 8), DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch (No. 9), and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (No. 10).

Reflecting the Billboard Global 200’s scope by artist, of the 16 acts in the top 10, nine are from the U.S. (including both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion), two each are from Canada (Drake and The Weeknd) and South Korea (Blackpink and BTS) and one each is from Colombia (Maluma), New Zealand (Jawsh 685) and the U.K. (Harry Styles).

“Hawai” Leads First Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S.

Maluma’s “Hawai” dominates the first Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, on the strength of 85.3 million streams and 1,000 sold (again, in territories outside the U.S.)

BTS’ “Dynamite” places at No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (70.9 million streams, 15,000 sold) and Cardi B’s “WAP” ranks at No. 3 (54.6 million streams, 6,000 sold).

Reflecting Maluma’s worldwide presence, 91% of the global streams for “Hawai” in the tracking week were from territories outside the U.S. That compares to 54% for “WAP.” Along those lines, “WAP” spent two weeks atop the U.S.-only, streaming-, sales- and airplay-based Billboard Hot 100 songs chart through the Sept. 12-dated tally, while “Hawai” reached No. 60 on the Hot 100 in its first two chart weeks.

24kGoldn’s “Mood” (37.1 million streams, 5,000 sold) and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (35.9 million streams, 11,000 sold) hold the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, respectively, on the first Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The rest of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top 10 includes two songs not in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200: Sech’s “Relacion,” at No. 8, and Ozuna’s “Caramelo,” at No. 10. Also in the bracket: Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” (No. 6), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (No. 7) and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (No. 9).

While one song (“Hawai”) in the Billboard Global 200’s top 10 is sung in all-Spanish, three songs in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top 10 are either all- or almost-all Spanish-language, with “Hawai” joined by “Relacion” and “Caramelo.”

Plus, while, as noted above, nine of the 16 acts in the Billboard Global 200’s top 10 are from the U.S., seven of the 14 acts in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top 10 are from the U.S. As for the seven acts from outside the U.S. in the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top 10, two are from South Korea (Blackpink and BTS) and one each is from Canada (The Weeknd), Colombia (Maluma), Panama (Sech), New Zealand (Jawsh 685) and the U.K. (Harry Styles).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Sept. 19) will premiere on Billboard.com tomorrow (Sept. 15). For both charts, the top 100 titles will be available to all visitors of Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings will be visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

