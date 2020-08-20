Cardi B scores her second No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart with “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which bows atop the ranking dated Aug. 22.

“WAP” starts with a record first-week count of 93 million U.S. streams in the tracking week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

“WAP” is Cardi B’s third Streaming Songs No. 1 and second to debut at the top. Breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” spent two weeks at No. 1 in September-October 2017, while the Bruno Mars collaboration “Finesse” debuted atop the survey dated Jan. 20, 2018.

Meanwhile, it’s Megan Thee Stallion’s second leader (and first to debut at No. 1), following “Savage,” featuring Beyonce, which reigned for one week earlier this year (May 16).

“WAP” boasts the biggest single-week stream count for any song since the chart dated June 22, 2019, when Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, earned 100 million, making it the biggest streaming week for any song in 2020.

It’s also the second-biggest week for a song credited to a woman or women, less than 1 million streams behind the record holder, Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which accumulated 93.8 million streams toward the chart dated Dec. 15, 2018. As that week came following the song’s music video release one month after its initial premiere, “WAP” sets a new mark for debut weeks for songs by women.

As previously reported, “WAP” concurrently starts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

