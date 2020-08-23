Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Hits No. 1 In Australia

Cardi B has her first No. 1 in the land Down Under as “WAP” (Atlantic/Warner), featuring Megan Thee Stallion, rises 2-1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, while Taylor Swift’s Folklore (Republic/Universal) enters a fourth consecutive week atop the national albums survey.

“WAP” is just the third female-led hip-hop song to rule Australia’s singles chart, and the first in almost three decades, ARIA reports. The only others are Dimples D’s “Sucker DJ” (March 1991) and Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex” (January 1992).

With Cardi B’s Billboard Hot 100 leader now on top in Australia, Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (Columbia/Sony) slips to No. 2, while Drake has the week’s highest debut, as “Laugh Now Cry Later” (Republic/Universal) featuring Lil Durk starts at No. 3.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” is Drizzy’s 14th Top Ten single in Australia as a lead artist.

Meanwhile, the U.K. dance hit “Head & Heart” (Neon/Universal) by Joel Corry and MNEK continues its march up the Australian chart. In its third week in the Top 50, the single enters the top 10 for the first time, up 11-9. Over in the Britain, “Head & Heart” has logged five weeks in the top spot.

Miley Cyrus makes her first appearance in the ARIA Top 50 in almost a year as “Midnight Sky” (RCA/Sony). lifted from her forthcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus, opens at No. 16.

On the ARIA Albums Chart, Taylor Swift extends her reign to one month. Folklore is now Swift’s second-longest stay at the chart penthouse, following 1989, which logged nine weeks at No. 1.

The highest new album entry this week belongs to homegrown singer and songwriter Emma Swift, whose collection of Bob Dylan covers Blonde On The Tracks (MGM) start at No. 9, and rules the ARIA Vinyl Albums Chart.

Blonde On The Tracks gives Swift her first entry on the ARIA albums tally.

Finally, Scottish alternative rock outfit Biffy Clyro see their ninth and latest studio album crack the Top 40. While bowing at No. 1 in the U.K, A Celebration Of Endings (14th Floor Records/Warner) starts at No. 21 in Australia, where it’s their first chart appearance in four years.

