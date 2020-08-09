Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion new collaboration “WAP” has bolted out the gate in the U.K., while Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (Asylum/Perfect Havoc) is on track for a fourth week at No. 1.

“Head & Heart” leads the Official Chart First Look, based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the chart cycle. It’s an unchanged top five on the chart blast with Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (RCA), Nathan Dawe featuring KSI’s “Lighter” (Atlantic), Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (Columbia) and AJ Tracey & Mabel’s “West Ten” (AJ Tracey) filling up the top spots, respectively.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new release comes in at No. 6 on the preliminary chart. If “WAP” maintains its altitude, it’ll give Cardi her fifth U.K. Top Ten and Megan her second.

Also, Swedish duo Jubel’s dance cover of Toploader’s 2000 hit “Dancing In The Moonlight” (itself a cover of a ’70s song by French group King Harvest) continues its eight-week climb up the singles chart. On the First Look tally, it’s up 12-8, for a new high.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday.

