It’s early days, but the U.K. chart race is shaping as a classic.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” (Atlantic) is fast out the gate. The hip-hop track takes top spot on the Official Chart: First Look, which gauges the hottest hits following the weekend’s sales and streaming activity.

Cardi and Megan won’t be popping the champagne corks just yet. Their tune is just 80 chart sales ahead of Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (Asylum/Perfect Havoc), which has ruled the weekly chart for six cycles.

“WAP” bowed at No. 4 earlier this month, logged two weeks at No. 2 but has never hit the summit.

In other chart news, U.S. rapper and singer 24kGoldn is poised for his first U.K. Top 10 single with “Mood” (Black Butter) featuring Iann Dior. Powered by viral videos on TikTok, it’s up 11-5 for a new high.

K-pop girl group Blackpink could get a sweet treat with “Ice Cream” (Interscope), their collaboration with Selena Gomez. At No. 12, it’s the highest debut on the chart blast and it’s on track to be the group’s top performing single to-date.

Finally, Scottish EDM star Calvin Harris should bag his 35th Top 40 single with “Over Now” (Columbia/Republic Records/XO) his collaboration with Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd. It’s new at No. 19 on the First Look tally.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.

The post Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Takes Slim Lead In U.K. Chart Race appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.