Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” grabs a piece of chart history as it snags a fifth week at No. 1 in Australia, while Marilyn Manson bags his second leader on the national albums chart with We Are Chaos.

The controversial “WAP” is just the third female-led hip-hop song to rule Australia’s singles chart. And with its streak now extending past a month, it stands tall as the longest-running leader in that category, eclipsing Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

In its seventh week on the survey, Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” rises 4-3, a new peak. The club track recently logged six weeks at No. 1 in the U.K.

Staying in Australia, hip-hop collective Internet Money vault 47-13 with “Lemonade,” featuring guest appearances with Gunna, Don Toliver and Canadian rapper Nav.

R&B singer Jason Derulo is making a move up the ARIA Chart with “Take You Dancing,” the follow-up to his chart-topping collaboration with Jawsh 685, “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”. “Take You Dancing” rises 22-17, a new high.

Just two new tracks crack the ARIA Top 50 this week: Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (No. 43) and Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s feel-good collaboration, “OK Not To Be OK” (No. 48).

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Marilyn Manson blasts to No. 1 with We Are Chaos. It’s his seventh Top 10 and just his second No. 1, after 1998’s Mechanical Animals.

Following their first ever No. 1 album in June with Akilotoa: Anthology (1994-2006), the Bull sisters — Vika & Linda — land another entry high on the ARIA Chart as Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso) bows at No. 2. It’s the sibling duo’s sixth studio album and their first since 2006’s Between Two Shores.

