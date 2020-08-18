Cardi B celebrated the success of “WAP” on Monday (Aug. 17), marking her latest No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a giddy post on social media.

“Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT !!” she captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring a sultry photo of herself and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, as well as screenshots of various tweets regarding her chart feat.

“I’m sooo f–kin happy .Im so proud of us !Yooo God is sooooo big .I did NOT see this coming I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo.Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion !!!GETTING DRUNKYYY EARLY !!!!” Cardi continued in the gushing post.

The rapper also recorded an adorable video with husband Offset and daughter Kulture on Instagram Live, singing along to “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana to celebrate her new chart achievement. “This my song! This my song, right? This is my song!” she said to her toddler after passionately belting out the chorus and second verse.

Along with debuting at No. 1, “WAP” smashed the record for most streams in the first week of its release, racking up a massive 93 million in just seven days. The raunchy anthem marks Cardi’s fourth career chart-topper on the Hot 100, following her 2017 breakout single “Bodak Yellow,” the Bad Bunny and J Balvin-assisted “I Like It” and a guest appearance on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.”

Check out Cardi’s celebratory Instagram post and watch her sweet Moana singalong below.

