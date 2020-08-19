Cardi B Channels Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire in Fiery New Photo Shoot

Cardi B’s on fire! On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the rapper shared new images from a red-hot photo shoot serving up her take on Pamela Anderson’s iconic bounty hunter Barb Wire.

In the photos, Cardi wears a blonde wig and stilettos, crouching on her heels as she fires a handgun. Her long red nails perfectly match the backdrop of the shot, which is set ablaze by fire. “Give it to Bardi,” she wrote alongside the carousel on Instagram, while on Twitter she shared the first snap with the caption “BARDI ANDERSON” in all caps.

In a separate tweet, the star reaffirmed the comparison one fan made to Pamela Anderson’s titular mercenary in the 1996 film Barb Wire, simply tweeting, “duh” alongside a side-by-side of herself and the famed ’90s sex symbol in character.

The campy photoshoot comes one day after Cardi celebrated the record-breaking success of her latest Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single “WAP,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week and set a new record for most first-week streams with a whopping 93 million. (The track, which serves as Cardi’s fourth chart-topper, skyrocketed past the previous record-holder, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” which earned 85.3 million in the initial week of its release back in Jan. 2019.)

Check out Cardi’s Barb Wire-inspired photoshoot here and here.

