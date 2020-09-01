Cardi B Is the New Face of Balenciaga

In the words of Cardi B: “I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks!”

Now, the rapper will be wearing a whole lot more Balenciaga, because she’s the new face of the designer fashion brand. The clothing label took to Twitter on Tuesday (Sept. 1) to share the promo photos behind their new line, featuring the “WAP” star laying among a playground in a silky black gown.

“New Face of Balenciaga,” Cardi wrote, retweeting the photo.

New Face of Balenciaga https://t.co/xvQwws1quy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 1, 2020

This isn’t her first dip into the fashion world. Cardi has had a number of lines with Fashion Nova, and is often seen flaunting her designer ‘fits on Instagram.

