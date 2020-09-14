Cardi B’s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, rebounds for a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

“WAP” dethrones” BTS’ “Dynamite,” which spent its first two weeks on the Hot 100 at No. 1.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, The Weeknd’s former leader “Blinding Lights” ties for the most weeks spent in the top five in the chart’s history and DJ Khaled’s “Popstar,” featuring Drake, re-enters the top 10 after the premiere of its official video.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Sept. 19) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Sept. 15).

“WAP,” released on Atlantic Records, notches a fourth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 48.2 million U.S. streams (down 18%) in the week ending Sept. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. On Digital Song Sales, which it led for two weeks, “WAP” rises 3-2 with 16,000 downloads sold (down 20%) in the same span. The collab ascends 32-27 on Radio Songs with 27.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) in the week ending Sept. 13.

With its third week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Cardi B matches her longest career domination as a lead artist, as “WAP” ties the three-week reign of her debut No. 1 “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” in October 2017. She has also led with “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (one week, July 2018), and as featured on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (seven weeks, September-November 2018).

“WAP” logs a fifth week at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

BTS’ “Dynamite” dips to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1. It tops Digital Song Sales for a third week (136,000 downloads sold, down 25%), falls 9-16 on Streaming Songs (13.3 million, down 24%) and becomes the group’s first career entry on Radio Songs, debuting at No. 49 (18.3 million, up 14%).

With 136,000 downloads sold in its third week after 182,000 in its second week and 265,000 in its first frame, “Dynamite” is the first song to have sold over 136,000 downloads in three consecutive weeks since The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” (featuring Halsey), which reached that level in five straight weeks in September-October 2016.

“Dynamite” is additionally the first song to have sold over 136,000 downloads in its first three weeks of release (unlike “Closer”) since Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” which hit that mark in its first five frames in May-June 2016.

(“Poolside” and “Tropical” remixes of “Dynamite” were released Aug. 28, joining the original and instrumental versions and EDM and acoustic remixes released Aug. 21, with all versions sale-priced to 69 cents during their first three weeks.)

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk, holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after debuting at No. 2 three weeks earlier, and DaBaby’s seven-week leader “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, is likewise steady at No. 4.

The Weeknd’s former four-week Hot 100 No. 1 “Blinding Lights” keeps at No. 5, as it spends a record-extending 23rd week at No. 1 on Radio Songs (79.9 million, essentially even week-over-week). It rules the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a record-padding 26th week.

As for its Hot 100 longevity, “Lights” spends a 27th week in the top five, tying for the most time logged in the region over the chart’s 62-year history.

Most Weeks in Hot 100’s Top Five

27, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 (four), 2020

27, “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran, No. 1 peak (12 weeks), 2017

27, “Closer,” The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, No. 1 (12), 2016-17

26, “Circles,” Post Malone, No. 1 (three), 2019-20

25, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, No. 1 (14), 2014-15

25, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes, No. 2, 1997-98

24, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, No. 1 (seven), 2018

24, “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars, No. 1 (one), 2017

23, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, No. 1 (19), 2019

23, “Without Me,” Halsey, No. 1 (two), 2018-19

23, “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, No. 1 (16), 2017

23, “The Twist,” Chubby Checker, No. 1 (three), 1960-61-62

24kGoldn’s “Mood,” featuring iann dior, rises 8-6 on the Hot 100, while winning the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award as it debuts at No. 37 on Radio Songs (23.3 million, up 46%). It tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a third week each and lifts 5-4 on Hot Rap Songs.

Harry Styles’ former one-week Hot 100 leader “Watermelon Sugar” descends 6-7; Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin,” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, drops 7-8, after it peaked at No. 2; and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” keeps at No. 9, after reaching No. 7.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, DJ Khaled’s “Popstar,” featuring Drake, re-enters the region after the Sept. 4 premiere of its official video, jumping 24-10. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Aug. 1-dated Hot 100 (as Drake rewrote the record for the most top 10s in the chart’s archives) and spent the following six weeks before this week between Nos. 14 and 24.

The collab bounds 36-7 on Streaming Songs (19.6 million, up 107%) and re-enters Digital Song Sales at No. 7 (7,000, up 323%), good for the Hot 100’s top Streaming and Sales Gainer trophies. It continues its ascent on Radio Songs, rising 23-19 (33.3 million, up 15%).

Note: Effective with this week’s charts (dated Sept. 19), YouTube song UGC (user-generated content) will no longer factor into Billboard surveys. The removal of song UGC will align all streaming content among Billboard’s songs and albums charts, and the newly-launched Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. songs charts, to include only official audio and video streams. The change follows the removal of non-song UGC video content from the Hot 100 and other songs charts in January and will result in minimal changes in rank, especially in the top half of the Hot 100.

