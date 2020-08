Cardi B’s giving a lot of love to one of the famous female faces that appeared in her new music video — giving fans a sneak peak at Normani’s viral dance moves. CB posted a video Saturday that showed behind-the-scenes footage of how the video for…

The post Cardi B Posts BTS Video of Fifth Harmony’s Normani Dancing to ‘WAP’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.