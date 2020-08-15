Cardi B Reacts to Lil Nas X’s ‘Certified Freak’ Pose

Cardi B had one word for Lil Nas X’s “WAP”-inspired portrait.

“Goddam,” she wrote Saturday (Aug. 15), retweeting a sultry picture of the rapper posing shirtless by the pool.

Lil Nas X had captioned the photo “certified freak,” with a zany face emoji, when he posted it earlier in the day — a reference to Cardi’s first line in her latest single, “WAP”: “I said certified freak, seven days a week.”

Before she was fanning herself over Lil Nas X’s post, Cardi kicked off the weekend on a political note, endorsing New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media for a future presidential run. The Bronx-born politician was seen jamming out to “Bodak Yellow” to which Cardi responded: “She better run for president when she turns 35.”

Check out the “certified freak” — aka Lil Nas X — over on Twitter.

