Cardi B is seeking primary legal and physical custody of daughter Kulture in the wake of her split from estranged husband Offset (real name: Kiari Cepheus). The “WAP” rapper claims their marriage is “irretrievably broken” in her divorce docs obtained by In Touch, which also include a request for “equitable division of all assets.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star, 27, asked for her ex, 28, to pay child support for their 2-year-old child in the paperwork she filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, September 15.

It appears the former flames aren’t planning on rekindling their romance, as she claims there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” The docs state the divorce is “contested,” with her listed as the plaintiff and Offset listed as the defendant. Cardi ultimately hopes it “will be settled by agreement of the parties.”

Prior to her divorce filing, the former power couple was known for having a hot and cold relationship. Back in June 2018, the “I Like It” lyricist confirmed reports she and the Migos rapper secretly made it official by exchanging their vows in September 2017.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” she tweeted about their private wedding at the time. “Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we were so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

Cardi later surprised fans again when she announced her pregnancy on an April 2018 episode of Saturday Night Live, debuting her baby bump mid-performance. The duo welcomed their daughter, Kulture, on July 10, 2018. However, by the end of that year, the mom of one confirmed they were splitting after an infidelity scandal.

Afterward, Offset apologized to the VH1 alum and pleaded for her forgiveness, so she agreed to give their love another shot. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” Cardi told Vogue in January 2020. “A lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

Cardi and Offset’s first court hearing is set for November 4.

