She’s had enough. Rapper Cardi B called out people who Photoshop her body and face in paparazzi photos on Sunday, September 6.

“It’s the fact that people try to Photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose,” the 27-year-old captioned a now-deleted side-by-side photo on Instagram showing the original and edited versions of a candid image of herself.

“And the fact this [is] a paparazzi picture from months ago,” she continued. “That’s why I pray everyday and God [keeps] blessing me triple in [people’s] face [because] they done [sic] tried everything to bring me down from making rumors about me to now Photoshopping me [trying] to make me go viral with a Photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago.”

The “WAP” rapper noted the photo couldn’t be recent because she doesn’t currently have a nose ring.

“[Trying] to bring me down and doing f—k s—t to me, it’s only going to bring you [little] pleasure and laughter for a day or [two] then ya going to get reminded AGAIN AND AGAIN that no matter what ya tried I still came [out] on top,” Cardi concluded. “And the sad s—t is that the people that [are spreading these] rumors and [are] trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!”

The Bronx native is no stranger to clapping back at trolls and critics. In July, she shaded fans and social media users who were outraged by husband Offset‘s present for their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus: a $20,000 Hermès Birkin bag.

Cardi remarked that though people say kids don’t need “jewelry and designer s—t” because they only care about “toys and candy,” they still “go outside.” When it comes to celebrity kids, she pointed out they also do red carpets and other high-profile events — so it makes sense for them to match their parents. The Grammy winner even suggested that her haters would be “talking s—t” if her daughter wasn’t dressed to the nines.

“So I’m not mad that Daddy bought Baby a Birkin,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist said on her Instagram Stories at the time. “She’s gonna match Mommy.”

The post Cardi B Slams Haters for ‘Photoshopping’ Paparazzi Pics to Make Her ‘Feel Down’ About Herself appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.