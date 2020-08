Carole Baskin is picking a catfight with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion over their new music video, which she says sends a terrible message and is harmful to the future of big cats. Carole tells TMZ … the worst part of Cardi B’s new music video…

The post Carole Baskin Says Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Music Video Harmful to Big Cats appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.