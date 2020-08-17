Carrie Underwood Gets a Haircut for the 1st Time in ‘6 Months’

Carrie Underwood is just like Us! The 37-year-old waited a long time to get her hair done professionally amid the COVID-19 pandemic — but now she feels like a million bucks with her new ‘do.

The country star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 15, to give her nearly 10 million followers a behind-the-scenes look from her hair appointment at the Nashville, Tennessee-based hair salon, Parlour 3.

“It’s been 6 months since I’ve done anything to my hair…” the hitmaker wrote as a text overlay on a selfie, looking gorgeous even with a ton of silver foils in her hair. In the pic, she wears a black salon robe as well as a floral face mask, rocking low-key, yet glamorous makeup.

Thankfully, she also blessed her fans with a photo of the finished look: long blonde locks parted to the side with face-framing angles. As a text overlay on the snap, she thanked the salon and her longtime hairstylists, Marissa Martin and Melissa Schleicher for making her “feel pretty.”

Even though the former American Idol winner went half a year without getting her hair done at the salon, she’s managed to keep it looking good at home. The fitness enthusiast’s been styling her hair in cute braids and sporty ponytails. And her roots looked totally fine, so Us Weekly’s desperate to find out what she uses to touch them up on her own.

On June 20, Underwood’s hair and fashion was particularly on point, even amid the pandemic. She snapped a mirror selfie in honor of the “first day of summer” wearing a two-piece swimsuit from her CALIA by Carrie line, with her hair styled in beachy waves.

The performer’s rocked a variety of different hairstyles over the years, including a super sleek bob and super-long strands. Her new ‘do falls right in the middle and it’s obsession-worthy.

