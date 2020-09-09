The Academy of Country Music Awards is right around the corner, and the performing lineup list continues to grow. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood will be joining the long list of country performers for the 55th ACM Awards on September 16; the newly revealed stars will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Country star Shelton — who is nominated in four categories this year — revealed that he and Stefani will perform their duet ‘Happy Anywhere,’ which rose to No. 13 on this week’s Country Airplay chart.

“‘Happy Anywhere’ with @gwenstefani is coming to y’all live from the @ACMawards… Get ready and tune in to @cbs on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!!!!” the 44-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Underwood, 37 — who is nominated for entertainer of the year, which she previously won in 2009 and 2010, and female artist of the year — revealed that she will be making an appearance via an Instagram post with the caption: “Honored to be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the @Opry on the #ACMawards!” All five singers nominated for entertainer of the year will perform in this year’s show, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

The ‘Before He Cheats’ singer will celebrate the Grand Ole Opry House’s 95th anniversary by honoring trailblazing female Opry members with a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Yearwood shared that she will be performing a special obituary tribute with ‘I’ll Carry You Home’ for “those we have lost in the Country Music industry,” she said in her Instagram post.

The newly announced stars will be joining Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Maren Morris and Florida Georgia Line, among others. Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June are also set to present awards at the 2020 ACMs.

Radio host Bones, 40, announced he will be presenting an award at the show on Twitter: “I’m presenting at this year’s @ACMawardsc! We’re just ONE WEEK away from a Night of Heart and Hits.” Cam, 35, also posted on Twitter, sharing that he will be making an appearance: “I’ll see ya at the @ACMawards.”

“The @acmawards holds such a special place in our hearts!” Clint Black, 58, wrote on Instagram. “Lisa and I are so honored to present at this year’s show! See you on September 16th at 8/7c on @cbstv! #ACMAwards.”

The 55th ACM Awards will air from Nashville, TN, from three iconic venues (Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry House and The Bluebird Cafe) on Sept. 16 from 8-11 p.m. on CBS. The Red Carpet Live, from 7-8 p.m., will feature both live and pre-recorded interviews, a backstage look with the nominees and performers, and an interview with host and 15-time ACM award winner Keith Urban.

