Just months after their spring 2020 split, Cassie Randolph is allegedly accusing her Bachelor ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood of stalking her in documents filed requesting a restraining order against him.

In the September 11 docs, the 25-year-old influencer claims her former flame has been harassing her with unsettling texts, showing up randomly at her apartment and parents’ home where they hunkered down together during his bout with coronavirus, and even placed a tracking device on her car to monitor her location, according to TMZ.

The papers allege 28-year-old Underwood even admitted to being the person behind anonymous texts sent to Randolph after previously claiming he was being bothered by the same mysterious stalker she was. Some of these texts allegedly included accusations that Randolph was hanging out with another former boyfriend.

The reason cited for filing the restraining order was “domestic violence prevention,” but the request has yet to be approved by a judge.

Story developing …

