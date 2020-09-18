Mötley Crüe: Breaking The Band looks into Tommy Lee‘s rise to fame, crediting his past relationships for making him the widely known musician he is today, with featured interviews from Christa Titus from Billboard magazine, Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, a psychologist and Doc McGhee, Mötley Crüe’s former manager from 1983 to 1989.

With the 57-year-old’s latest wife and social media celebrity Brittany Furlan seen violently whacking him in their viral TikTok video, Breaking the Band pulls back the curtain on how Lee’s wives have always played their role in his fame — including his second wife, Heather Locklear.

“She was a hugely popular actress that also made him a celebrity beyond heavy metal,” music critic Titus explained. After the Mötley Crüe drummer’s marriage to the blonde beauty, he became bigger than his band in the public eye, which led to renowned fame and to a journey of drug abuse and debauchery.

Mötley Crüe manager, McGhee, “had to deck Lee and handcuff him to a bed just to keep him from roaming off,” Titus added. With his rapid rise to fame and popularity, the rap-metal singer’s “thirst for excess” became “seemingly unquenchable,” putting the band’s survival “under threat,” the narrator explained.

The father of two began dating the Dynasty and Melrose Place actress in 1985 and married her a year later. The former couple divorced in 1983, and he got engaged to Bobbie Brown but left her for Playboy Playmate Pamela Anderson — the duo share son Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ singer had also been engaged to Prince‘s ex-wife Mayte Garcia and singer Sofia Touf before proposing to his latest wife in 2018.

After selling over 100 million records, Lee and his band’s rise to fame ended in tragedy and addiction. Was it drugs, violence or serial marriages that finally split up Lee’s legendary heavy metal band?

