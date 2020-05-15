CBS All Access Orders Star Trek: Discovery Spin-Off with Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
CBS All Access Orders Star Trek: Discovery Spin-Off with Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One
In news that is sure to make you joyfully leap like your name is Pavel Andreievich Chekov, that Star Trek spin-off everybody asked for is officially moving forward! CBS All Access has ordered the Star Trek: Discovery spin-off, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, because we deserve nice things.