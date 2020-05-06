- You are here:
CBS Cancels Broke, Man With a Plan, Tommy, and Carol's Second Act
Matt LeBlanc really is a man with a plan: Find a new show to star in! The former Friends star's CBS comedy Man With a Plan was canceled Wednesday, along with three other shows, as CBS shored up its schedule for next year.
Comedies Carol's Second Act and Broke and the drama Tommy were also swept under
