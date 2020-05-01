- You are here:
- Home
- /
- CBS to Air Forrest Gump, Titanic, and More Classics In Sunday Night at the Movies Lineup
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
CBS to Air Forrest Gump, Titanic, and More Classics In Sunday Night at the Movies Lineup
With our regular TV line-up completely boned due to coronavirus related production delays, CBS is bringing back a classic franchise, Sunday Night at the Movies, to keep the people entertained. Currently CBS has only released a lineup for May, but if the shut down continue, they'll likely extend the
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries