CBS's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

By Celebrity News Wire on May 19, 2020

NCIS: Los Angeles, Evil, and Bob Hearts Abishola | Photo Credits: CBS

If you love horror dramas, military procedurals, or Chuck Lorre comedies, CBS is the place for you in the 2020-2021 television season. At the beginning of May, CBS renewed 23 shows on its lineup, including all three shows in the NCIS franchise. Meanwhile, Lorre comedies Mom and Young Sheldon were

...

