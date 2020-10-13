Celebrities' Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single

Flying solo! Celebrities are known for making headlines for their romances, but the single life can be just as fulfilling as being part of a twosome.

Jennifer Aniston has enjoyed her fair share of high-profile relationships including marriages to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. The Friends alum explained to Elle in December 2018 that her marriage to Theroux ended because she chose to put her happiness before the fear of not being in a relationship.

“Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear,” Aniston said at the time. “Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

As for Pitt, the Horrible Bosses star sent fans into a frenzy when he and Aniston were spotted chatting backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards in January 2020. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star even paused backstage to listen to Aniston give her acceptance speech for her role in The Morning Show. However, a source told Us Weekly in February 2020 that the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic despite the speculation.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen and they actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the insider explained.

Taylor Swift is also known for her many famous exes including John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris. Although the “Lover” songstress has finally settled down with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, her dating history led her to learn a few lessons about being single.

“[Guys] can be a part of your life but never let the guy be your life,” Swift told Katie Couric in October 2012. “They can live in your world, but never make the guy your world. Knowing who you are and being independent and strong will be attractive to the right guy.”

Tracee Ellis Ross



In Shape’s November 2020 cover story, the Black-ish star spoke about how she enjoys being single. “I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship,” she said. “But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude— I really enjoy my company.”

Lucy Hale



“When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” the Pretty Little Liars alum told Cosmopolitan in its March 2020 cover story. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

Emma Watson



"If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out ... There's just this incredible amount of anxiety," the Harry Potter star told British Vogue in November 2019. "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

Rihanna



"Guys need attention," the "Needed Me" songstress told the New York Times in 2015. "They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work — but I will not give it to a man right now.’’

Drew Barrymore



"Sexual love is secondary to me right now," the Charlie's Angels star told Parade magazine in 2014. "I’ve spent a lot of time in my life dedicating myself to love or the pursuit of love or the understanding of love. But for the last few years, my life just hasn’t been about that for me. It’s just not about the mother baggage. It’s not about the boy. It’s about something completely different, and it’s very refreshing. I’m trying to understand it and relish it."

Mindy Kaling



"In my 20s, I was not only boy crazy, but marriage and relationship crazy," the Mindy Project star recalled to Flare magazine in 2014. "Now it's almost the opposite. My work is so rewarding and I'm so self-centered about it that I'm kind of excited about not having to go home and ask someone about their day."

Khloé Kardashian



"I think being single is really healthy for people," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said while hosting a party at 1OAK Nightclub in 2014. "I think people who go from one relationship to another, I don’t know if they have a healing process or know what went wrong or how to better themselves."

Taylor Swift



"So I'm really happy about the fact that being single doesn't feel like being alone," the "Blank Space" singer told E! News in 2014. "I have love in my life, I just don't have a relationship, and that feels really natural right now."

Katy Perry



"I’ve learned I’m in a very modern fairytale, but I also know I don’t need the Prince Charming to have a happy ending," the "Wide Awake" singer told Daily Record in 2012. "I can make the happy ending myself."

Jennifer Aniston



"Women are realizing it more and more knowing that they don't have to settle with a man just to have that child," the Morning Show star said during a press conference in 2010. "Times have changed and that is also what is amazing is that we do have so many options these days."

