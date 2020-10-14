Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Not all celebrity couples were able to outlast the coronavirus quarantine and remain an item. Stars such as Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph and Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have gone their separate ways amid the health crisis.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum



The Bachelorette couple announced their spliton October 14 after nearly eight years of marriage. The pair, who met on season 7 of the ABC hit in 2011 and wed the following year, share two children, Fordham and Essex. "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Hebert wrote on Instagram. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan



The Queer Eye star announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 25 that he had ended his engagement to Jordan three months earlier.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich



A source confirmed to Us Weekly on September 24 that the duo, who began dating in March and got engaged in July, had called it quits on their romance.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith



The 90 Day Fiancé stars split after almost three years of marriage, with Martson confirming their breakup in an Instagram post on September 19. "Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good," she wrote. "I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this."

Christina and Ant Anstead



The Christina on the Coast star announced on September 18 that she and husband Ant are calling it quits after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Flip or Flop star wrote via Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles



The Chrisley Knows Best star announced her split from her fiancé on September 15, after postponing their wedding three months prior. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair during happier times. “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Cardi B and Offset



Nearly three years after she and Offset tied the knot, Us confirmed on September 15 that the "WAP" artist filed for divorce. "Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time," a source told Us of the musicians, who welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018. Court documents obtained by Us reveal that Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of Kulture and that there are "no prospects for a reconciliation" between her and the "Bad and Boujee" rapper.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen



On September 1, the former Bachelorette announced that she and Yrigoyen, who she got engaged to during the season 14 finale in 2018, have ended their relationship. "Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” she shared via the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown



Us confirmed on August 19 that the Scottish actor and his model girlfriend split after nearly seven years together. The pair dated on and off for years after first being linked in September 2014.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson



Us confirmed on August 13 that the “Midnight Sky” singer and the musician amicably split. “They realized they’re better off as friends than dating each other,” a source told Us.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkipchenko



Nava filed for divorce at an Arizona court on August 6, shortly after he and his estranged wife marked three years of marriage. The pair had been on the rocks since Nava began serving time in prison in September 2018 before his release earlier this year.

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn



Us confirmed on August 5 that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson split from her Soundflowers bandmate after more than two years together.

Emmitt Smith and Pat Smith



After celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in April, Emmitt and Pat announced their separation in a joint statement. “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the statement read via Instagram on August 1. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.”

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover



“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” the 30 Rock alum, who shares daughter Maven with the former model, said in a statement to Us on July 29. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Meek Mill and Milan Harris



The rapper announced the couple's breakup on Twitter on July 26. "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!" the "Going Bad" rapper tweeted. The split came less than a week after Kanye West claimed in a Twitter rant that his wife, Kim Kardashian, cheated with the rapper after they met up at an L.A. hotel in 2018. Mill appeared to deny the allegation on social media on July 22. Mill and Harris welcomed their first child, a boy, in May 2020.

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Lawrence



The Blossom alum filed for a divorce from his second wife on July 14, soon before the couple was set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. The former couple share two daughters, Charleston and Liberty.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick



In July 2020, the Green Bay Packers athlete and former NASCAR star split after more than two years of dating. Patrick’s rep confirmed to Us that they were “no longer together.”

Fessy Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher



Broucher shared the news of her breakup with her Big Brother season 20 costar on July 14, tweeting, “We are so grateful for the memories, opportunities, and the great times that we have to cherish, and will always hold a place in our hearts for the other.”

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard



The Hootie & the Blowfish singer revealed the couple's split on July 11, writing that they had "made the decision to consciously uncouple." The pair, who wed in 2000, share two teenage children, Daniella and Jack. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders," the "Alright" singer added. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers



The estranged couple announced their separation after 10 years of marriage via Instagram on July 10, just weeks after they quarantined in the Cayman Islands with their daughter, Harper Grace, and son, Ford.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the actor and the BIRD Bakery owner wrote in a joint statement. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr.



Biles revealed in her Vogue August 2020 cover story that she split from the retired athlete after three years. According to the publication, the former pair broke up in March. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she said. “But it was for the best.”

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly



On July 3, The country singer and her husband announced they were divorcing on July 3. “We’ve made this painful decision together," they said in a statement at the time. "We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor



Us confirmed on June 29 that the American Idol host and model split for the third time. The pair had dated on and off for eight years. "They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple,” Seacrest’s rep told Us.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young



Us confirmed on June 29 that Young filed for divorce from the Grammy winner after 23 years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, welcomed son Truice in 1997 and daughter Truly in 2001.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray



The “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer filed for divorce from Ray on June 19, Us confirmed on June 22. The pair were married for eight months.

Demi Burnett and Slater Davis



Us confirmed on June 20 that the Bachelor in Paradise alum had called it quits with the musician just weeks after Burnett admitted that they had "fought a lot" in quarantine.

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen



Michie announced on June 18 that the Big Brother couple split after one year together. “I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Allen. “Please respect our wishes for privacy on the matter and understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this. We love our supporters, we love big brother, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward.”

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey



Farago revealed on June 16 that she and Joswey had called it quits after meeting while filming Too Hot to Handle in 2019. The pair were quarantining separately, Farago in Canada, and Jowsey in L.A. During her split announcement, the swimwear designer explained that Jowsey broke up with her and that he didn’t want to do a long-distance relationship anymore. “He is not the person for me,” she concluded.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock



Us confirmed on June 11, that the “Since U Been Gone” singer filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years on June 4. The two had been quarantining with their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander in Montana, when the papers were filed in L.A. Blackstock, who married Clarkson in 2013, also shares son Seth and daughter Savannah with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg



Us confirmed on May 31 that the Too Hot to Handle couple had broken things off after more than a year of dating. Although the two didn’t date on the Netflix show, they formed a connection once filming wrapped in April 2019.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph



The couple, who fell in love on season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split on May 29. The pair had been quarantining together with Randolph’s family earlier in the spring, and got through Underwood testing positive for the virus, before calling it quits. "It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” Underwood wrote via Instagram. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich



Hough and Laich announced their separation on May 29, after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged pair said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.” The news came after the Utah native began quarantining separately from the former hockey star in April.

Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates



The Silicon Valley star and his wife separated on May 22 after four years of marriage. The costume designer filed for divorce from the actor on May 28, months after Middleditch revealed the pair had an open marriage.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick



Us confirmed on May 27 that the pair had broken up after nearly three years together. Their split came shortly after Disick’s brief rehab stint for treatment for “past traumas” as the quarantine took a “toll on him.”

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse



Eight months after rekindling their romance, the Riverdale costars called it quits again in May 2020. The breakup came after Sprouse’s TV dad, Skeet Ulrich, and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, said the pair “were a very cute couple” during an Instagram Live days earlier. Throughout quarantine, the duo were living in separate spaces, with Sprouse quarantining with costar KJ Apa.

Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino



The TLC star announced on May 21 via Instagram that she was no longer engaged to Severino after he got another woman pregnant. “Chase and I are no longer engaged,” the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star wrote. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green



The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed on May 18 that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” Green said during an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The pair share sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman



The Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce from Newman on May 18 at a Los Angeles court. At the time, King also submitted a request for a temporary restraining order and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation. She was “partially granted” the restraining order, which forbids Newman from being “within 100 yards” of her, while the emergency motion was denied by a judge. The two share sons James and Leo.

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks



"This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone," the Today contributor told the New York Post's Page Six in a statement on May 17. "Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both.” The couple’s breakup came one year after their engagement.

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen



Us confirmed on May 13 that the pair filed for divorce after five years of marriage. The Full House alum lodged an emergency divorce petition on May 14 with the New York City courts amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was rejected while the courts were undergoing an eight-week moratorium due to the health crisis. Once the restrictions were lifted, Olsen’s legal team filed her divorce papers officially. She originally signed a petition for divorce on April 17, which was stalled due to the COVID-19 holdups.

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles



After 10 years of marriage, the Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce on May 8 from Giles. The two share three kids, Eliza Alva Angelica, Paloma Michaela and Arwen Lucinda Jane.

Catt Sadler and Nick LaKind



After sharing photos together amid the quarantine in early spring, Sadler confirmed she split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend in May. “I suffered a break up [sic]. My best friend and I are letting go in love,” she wrote in a newsletter to fans. “It hurts. A lot.”

Ray J and Princess Love



Princess Love filed for divorce from the singer on May 5, after nearly four years of marriage. The breakup came four months after they welcomed son Epik, their second child together.

Jeff Lewis and Scott Anderson



“The last eight weeks has been kind of rough,” the Flipping Out alum said during a May 4 episode of his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, announcing his split from Anderson. “He’s had a lot of anxiety, a lot of frustration, and it got to a point where I felt that he was hypercritical of me. It was a lot of negativity and always complaining.” Lewis added: “The beating me up and hypercriticism, it just became suffocating to me.”

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz



The couple’s split was revealed on May 1, four months after Us exclusively reported the Friends alum and talent manager were dating.

Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty



The Clueless actress announced her split from Marty after two years of marriage, on April 30 via Instagram. “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she wrote. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari



Following an extended three-week stay in the Bahamas amid the pandemic in March, Cavallari filed for divorce from Cutler after seven years of marriage upon the family’s return to Nashville. The Hills alum announced the separation via Instagram on April 26, writing, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.” The two share three children, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren



The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star and model split on April 24, one month after they unfollowed each over on Instagram. Us broke the news after a source revealed that “they broke up a few weeks ago.”

Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone



Us broke the news that the Big Brother pair split on April 20, less than a year after their showmance on season 21 began. “The whole timing of the [COVID-19] quarantine really took a toll,” Dunn told Us exclusively.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson



The TikTok stars announced their split on April 13. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us,” D’Amelio wrote via her Instagram Stories, noting the pair are “still close friends.”

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young



After 10 years together, the “Bubbly” singer announced the end of her engagement to Young on April 2. “This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship,” a joint message from the former couple read. “We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have.” The two have since continued to collaborate on music amid quarantine.

Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell



Us broke the news that the Friday Night Lights alum filed for divorce from Bell after nearly 10 years of marriage on March 27. The two share son Hunter.

Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn



The Newsroom alum filed for divorce from the keyboardist on March 23 after secretly marrying in 2019. The estranged couple first met in 1993, when Gummer’s mother, Meryl Streep, and Strathairn’s father, David Strathairn, costarred in The River Wild.

