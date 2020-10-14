Celebrity Splits of 2020

These celebrity couples didn’t get the happily ever after they were hoping for in 2020. Celebrities such as social media stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul and Arrow’s Katie Cassidy and her husband, Matthew Rodgers, have gone their separate ways.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum



The Bachelorette couple announced their split on October 14 after nearly eight years of marriage. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," the season 7 Bachelorette wrote in an Instagram post. The pair share two children, Fordham and Essex.

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos



Us exclusively confirmed on October 12 that the Moneyball actor and his fiancée had called it quits about six weeks earlier, ending their one-year engagement. The duo was first linked in August 2018 and got engaged in September 2019.

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova



Frend, who met Koshimbetova during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, announced he had split from his wife via social media on October 10. The duo welcomed a son in April 2018 and married in August 2019.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon



On October 12, a source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that the former Real Housewives of New York City star and her boyfriend of two years had split "a couple of weeks ago."

Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan



The Queer Eye star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 25 that he and his fiancé had secretly ended their 10-year relationship three months prior.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich



On September 24, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple, who began dating in March and got engaged in July, had called it quits on their romance.

Amanda Garcia and Ray Reinhardt



The Challenge star announced on September 20 that she ended her engagement to the barber seven months after welcoming their son, Avonni. Garcia accused Reinhardt of cheating and leading a “double life.” He did not publicly respond to her claims.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith



Martson announced her split from her husband on September 19 after almost three years of marriage. "Before the stories get all misconstrued I will just address it myself," the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good. I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this." The TLC star added that "no one cheated," but she "couldn't get over the past."

Christina and Ant Anstead



“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Flip or Flop star wrote via Instagram on September 18, after less than two years of marriage. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles



“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote via Instagram on September 15, three months after the couple decided to postpone their wedding. “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Cardi B and Offset



Us confirmed on September 15 that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper and Migos member called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. According to court documents filed in Atlanta, Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of daughter Kulture, who she welcomed with Offset in July 2018. "Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time," a source told Us of the estranged couple.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen



After months of speculation, the former Bachelorette confirmed on September 1 that she and her fiancé had called it quits. “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” she said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown



Us confirmed on August 19 that the P.S. I Love You star and his longtime girlfriend called it quits after dating on and off for nearly seven years. A source told Us that the two split because Butler “couldn’t fully settle down with Morgan and commit.”

Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall



Us exclusively revealed on August 19 that the Glee alum and the Mumford & Sons guitarist split after three years of marriage. “They have been living separately since last year,” a source told Us. “[Dianna] is dating.”

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson



After 10 months of dating, Us confirmed on August 13 that the “Midnight Sky” singer and the poet called it quits. “They realized they’re better off as friends than dating each other,” a source explained.

Lilly Ghalichi and Dara Mir



The Shahs of Sunset star submitted paperwork for a divorce from Mir in August, one year after the duo's initial split. The pair briefly reconciled after they were seen kissing at their daughter's 1st birthday party in October 2019.

Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts



Us confirmed on August 8 that the pair split after dating more than a year. A source close to the former couple told Us that the Newsroom alum and the Philadelphia Fusion president called it quits at the end of 2019, shortly after Munn went Instagram official with their relationship.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkipchenko



Nava filed for divorce at an Arizona court on August 6, shortly after he and his estranged wife marked three years of marriage. The pair had been on the rocks since Nava began serving time in prison in September 2018 before his release earlier this year.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller



Us confirmed on August 6 that the Alias alum and the CaliGroup CEO split after two years of dating.

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn



Us confirmed on August 5 that the Soundflowers bandmates called it quits after more than two years of dating.

Emmitt Smith and Pat Smith



On August 1, the former NFL pro and the businesswoman announced their split via Instagram after 20 years of marriage. They are the parents of five children, two of whom they each had from previous marriages.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the estranged duo said in a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.”

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover



The 30 Rock alum announced on July 29 that he and the former model “are filing for divorce” after nearly five years of marriage. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” he said in a statement to Us.

Meek Mill and Milan Harris



The "Going bad" rapper announced on Twitter on July 26 that the couple had called it quits. "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!" he tweeted while referencing the pair's son, who was born in May 2020. Their split came days after Kanye West alleged in a since-deleted tweet that his wife, Kim Kardashian, cheated with Mill after they met up at an L.A. hotel in 2018. Mill appeared to deny the claim on Twitter on July 22.

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes



TMZ reported on July 22 that Palicki filed for divorce from Grimes one year after the Friday Night Lights alum first submitted paperwork to end their marriage. The actress reportedly requested to dismiss the initial divorce petition in November 2019. The pair, who tied the knot in May 2019 after getting engaged four months prior, met while filming The Orville.

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Lawrence



Us confirmed on July 17 that the Celebrity Big Brother alum filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court three days prior. The pair would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary the same month.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick



The NFL quarterback and retired NASCAR driver called it quits in July 2020 after more than two years together. A rep for Danica confirmed to Us that they are “no longer together.”

Fessy Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher



Broucher announced her split from her Big Brother season 20 costar on July 14 after two years together. “This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship,” she tweeted.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson



The To Do List costars reportedly split in mid-July, six months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard



The Hootie & the Blowfish singer announced the couple's split on July 11, writing that they had "made the decision to consciously uncouple" after 20 years of marriage. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders," the country crooner continued. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always." The couple, who wed in 2000, share two teenage children, daughter Daniella and son Jack.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers



Us confirmed on July 10 that the Call Me By Your Name star and the BIRD Bakery owner had called it quits on their 10-year marriage. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the pair wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr.



In Vogue’s August 2020 cover story, the Olympian confirmed her split from the retired athlete after three years. The magazine reported that the split occurred in March. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she said. “But it was for the best.”

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly



The country singer and her husband announced they were divorcing on July 3. “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," they said in a statement at the time. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the statement continued."

Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey



Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey announced they had called it quits via Instagram on July 3. "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised," they both posted on their respective accounts. "Jennifer and Clark P.S. Totally crying as we post this."

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen



The actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 2, one day after Us exclusively revealed that she was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen. The twosome, who wed in October 2013, share son Freddie. Ricci cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor



Us confirmed on June 29 that the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost and model split after dating on and off for eight years. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a representative for Seacrest told Us. "They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi



Us exclusively revealed on June 29 that the L Word alum filed for divorce from the Shameless star on May 4. She listed their separation date as April 14. The estranged pair were married for 11 years and share three children: William, 10, and 5-year-old twins Violet and Knox.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young



A source confirmed to Us that the attorney filed for divorce from the rapper on June 29 after more than two decades of marriage. The former couple share two children: son Truice and daughter Truly.

Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin and Mark Cuevas



The Love Is Blind costars went their separate ways in June after Chamblin discovered via social media that Cuevas had been dating other people while they were together. Cuevas, who was previously engaged to Jessica Batten, later addressed the breakup in a statement to Us. "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself," the reality star explained. "I wish her the absolute best."

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray



Us confirmed on June 22 that the “Hide the Wine” singer filed for divorce from Ray on June 19 after eight months of marriage.

Demi Burnett and Slater Davis



Us broke the news on June 20 that the Bachelor in Paradise alum and the musician had ended their relationship just four months after going Instagram official.

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen



Michie announced on June 18 that he and his Big Brother housemate had split after one year together. “I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he wrote via Instagram, days after sparking breakup rumors when he celebrated his birthday on June 13 without Allen. “Please respect our wishes for privacy on the matter and understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this. We love our supporters, we love big brother, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward.”

Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes



The songstress revealed via Instagram on June 13 that the Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart costars split after filming. “I believe I don’t ‘owe’ anyone anything and this is my life, but yes I am not in a relationship,” she confirmed nearly one month after the season 1 finale aired.

Andre Royo and Jane Choi



News broke on June 17 that the makeup artist filed for divorce from the Wire actor after 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. They share daughter Stella.

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago



After hitting it off at the beginning of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in March 2019, the couple took an eight-month break after filming and later reconnected. On June 16, Farago announced that the two had parted ways after a struggle to make their long-distance romance work. “We just had different mindsets to this situation,” she explained in a YouTube video. “We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments."

Jenelle Evans and David Eason



The Teen Mom alum announced on June 13 that she and her husband, David Eason, had separated following his arrest for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and communicative threats.

"I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," she told Celebernation.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock



The singer reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years on June 4. They share daughter River and son Remington. Blackstock is also the father of Savannah and Seth from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

Rachel Hollis and Dave Hollis



“Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage,” the Girl, Wash Your Face author wrote via Instagram on June 8. “We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t. We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple.”

Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form



The Fast and the Furious star and the Purge producer separated in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. The pair are the parents of sons Julian and Rowan.

Sean Hannity and Jill Rhodes



The Fox News host and the former journalist announced their split on June 3, more than a year after they quietly divorced. “They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children,” their rep said in a statement to Us, referencing Patrick and Merri.

Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates



The Silicon Valley star and costume designer separated on May 22 after four years of marriage. Gates filed for divorce from the actor on May 28 citing irreconcilable differences months after Middleditch revealed that the pair were active swingers.

Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien



Us confirmed on May 31 that the couple, who met on the Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle, had split after more than a year of dating. The costars did not date on the show but developed a romantic connection after filming wrapped in April 2019. Hirschberg and O'Brien went public with their relationship one year later.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph



The couple, who met and fell in love during season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split via Instagram posts on May 29. "It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” the former Bachelor wrote alongside a photo of the former pair. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

She also shared multiple pics of the duo. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives," the Orange County native wrote. "With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always.”

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich



On May 29, Hough and Laich announced their split after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged pair said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie



Us confirmed on May 27 that the pair had called it quits after nearly three years together, shortly after going "on a break" in the wake of the reality star's brief rehab stint. Disick had been seeking treatment for a handful of "past traumas" after Richie "noticed a change" in him and encouraged him to get help. A source later told Us that the couple's split "was only a matter of time."

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse



The Riverdale costars called it quits again in May 2020, eight months after reuniting following a brief split. The breakup came amid speculation about the couple after Sprouse's TV dad, Skeet Ulrich, and his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, did an Instagram Live days earlier in which she answered a question about the pair and said, "They were a very cute couple."

Chris Powell and Heidi Powell



The former Extreme Weight Loss trainers and cohosts announced that they were splitting after 10 years of marriage. "We have some difficult news to share with you today, and hope it’s received with the compassion and love we need right now. It is with much thought, prayer, and love that Heidi and I have decided to separate as husband and wife,” he wrote via Instagram on May 22. "While this may come as quite a shock to many of you, please know that this decision was made over the course of many months on a quest to create the best dynamic for our modern family, and we are now in a great place. While we feel an immense amount of sadness from the ending of one chapter, there is also an overwhelming amount of hope, peace, and love as we move into this next chapter with a slightly different-looking relationship. We will ALWAYS be a family, bound by 4 amazingly beautiful children (and 2 dads). And as crazy as it may seem, we wouldn’t have it any other way. All 7 of us receive endless amounts of love and support from each other, as well as from the many wonderful people in our lives.”

Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino



On May 21, the TLC star announced via Instagram that she was no longer engaged to Severino after he got another woman pregnant. “This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time,” she explained. “Chase and I are no longer engaged. After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

In closing, Thore said she is “not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone” involved.

Severino confirmed in a separate Instagram statement that he is expecting a child. However, he added that he has “nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green



Green confirmed on May 18 that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said during the “Context” episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The couple share three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman



The Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court on May 18, a source confirmed to Us. At the time, King also submitted a request for a temporary restraining order. The exes tied the knot in November 2007 and share sons James and Leo.

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks



The Today contributor confirmed her split from her fiancée on May 17 after a one-year engagement. "This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone," the "Deals and Steals" host told the New York Post's Page Six in a statement. "Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both. He is an amazing man, and I wish him nothing but the best." Martin met Brooks on a dating app and the pair got engaged in May 2019 after dating for two years. The couple appeared on Today in April to talk about the challenges for couples during the coronavirus lockdown. "Erik and I have never spent so much concentrated time together, we’ve been here basically alone for three weeks 24/7… and like many couples we’ve had a couple of blowups," she admitted. "I would say they were kind of major blowups, it was kind of tough … These are unprecedented times."

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy



On May 13, Us confirmed that the pair filed for divorce after five years of marriage. According to TMZ, the Full House alum filed paperwork on April 17, but the separation process had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Olsen consequently sought to obtain an emergency order in New York to end the marriage.

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles



Us broke the news that the Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce on May 8 after 10 years of marriage. The pair, who wed in June 2009, share three kids: Eliza Alva Angelica, Paloma Michaela and Arwen Lucinda Jane.

Catt Sadler and Nick LaKind



The entertainment reporter announced her on-again, off-again relationship was over for good in May. “I suffered a break up [sic]. My best friend and I are letting go in love,” she wrote to fans in a newsletter at the time. “Did I just admit that? It hurts. A lot.”

Ray J and Princess Love



The Prella Cosmetics founder filed for divorce from the singer on May 5 after nearly four years of marriage. The news came just four months after they welcomed their second child. On July 14, the Love & Hip Hop star requested to dismiss her filing.

Jeff Lewis and Scott Anderson



The Flipping Out alum announced his breakup with Anderson during a May 4 episode of his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live. “The last eight weeks has been kind of rough,” he explained the time. “He’s had a lot of anxiety, a lot of frustration, and it got to a point where I felt that he was hypercritical of me. It was a lot of negativity and always complaining.”

Lewis said that there “was just a real lack of communication” between the two, adding, “We speak two different languages. And for me, I need more affirmation and acknowledgment and those kinds of things once in a while. The beating me up and the hypercriticism, it just became suffocating to me.”

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz



News of the Friends alum and the talent manager’s split broke on May 1. Us exclusively revealed they were dating in January.

Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty



The Clueless star announced her split from the lawyer on April 30 after two years of marriage. “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she wrote on Instagram. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.” The breakup came seven months after Dash was arrested for a domestic violence incident with Marty. She pleaded not guilty and the charge was later dropped.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler



The Hills alum revealed that she and the former football quarterback are separating via Instagram on April 25. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari captioned the post. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren



Us Weekly broke the news of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star and the model’s split on April 24, one month after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us at the time of the former couple, who started dating in March 2019.

Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone



Us broke the news of the Big Brother season 21 housemates’ split on April 20, less than a year after their showmance began. “The whole timing of the [COVID-19] quarantine really took a toll,” Dunn told Us exclusively after the pair made headlines for arguing on Instagram Live.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson



The TikTok stars announced their split on April 13, five months after they started dating. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us,” D’Amelio wrote via her Instagram Stories, noting the pair are “still close friends.” Hudson added on his social media page that he is “beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her” and that the Connecticut native will “always hold a special place” in his heart.

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young



The “Try” singer announced on April 2 that she and fiancé Justin Young split after 10 years together. “This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all,” the singer began her Instagram message. “After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends.” Caillat also assured her fans that the two will “make music together, as we always have” despite their split.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin



The singer announced his breakup from his girlfriend of three months on March 30, one day after she was arrested for domestic violence. “A bachelor’s life is no life for a single man. #Single,” he wrote via Instagram.

Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell



Us broke the news on March 27 that the Friday Night Lights alum filed for divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage. The twosome share a son named Hunter.

Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn



The Mr. Robot alum filed for divorce from the keyboardist on March 23 after secretly marrying. The estranged couple have known each other since 1993, when her mother, Meryl Streep, and his father, David Strathairn, costarred in The River Wild.

Lana Del Rey and Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin



In a New York Times profile from March 19, Larkin confirmed that he and the Grammy nominee ended their relationship after six months of dating. They were first linked in September 2019, and Del Rey made their romance Instagram official in December 2019. “Right now, we’re just friends,” the cop shared in the interview. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

Jesse James and Alexis DeJoria



The Monster Garage host announced that he had split from his wife of almost seven years via Instagram on March 17. “I know a lot of you have been asking if I will be attending the NHRA races this year to work on Alexis’ funny car,” James wrote. “It's with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage. We spent close to seven amazing years together. Working on her race car for five of those years was one of the highlights of my life. Also a highlight was trying my best to be a good dad to her daughter. Something that will leave a huge hole in my heart forever. Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions. Creating a distance that was insurmountable. I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life. I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time."

Elisabeth Röhm and Jonathan T. Colby



The former Law & Order star called off her engagement more than one year after the judge popped the question in California. "Jonathan and Elizabeth are on good terms and remaining friends but they were living different lives and have different priorities at this time. Sadly they've decided not to get married," Röhm's publicist told Us Weekly exclusively on March 17.

Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley



Multiple reports confirmed in March 2020 that the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker quietly separated from his wife, Chelsea Winstanley, two years ago. The couple first met more than two decades prior when the film producer interviewed Waititi for a documentary, and they also worked on Boy together in 2010. The now-estranged pair tied the knot in 2012, and they welcomed two daughters thereafter.

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett



The couple announced their split just two days after the dramatic Bachelor finale aired. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the pilot wrote via Instagram on March 12. “Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.” He added that the decision was “not easy for either of us” and came after a “lot of honest conversations.” The Auburn University graduate, who got into a heated exchange with Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, during After the Final Rose, shared her own post too. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote, adding that Peter is an “amazing guy.”

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael



The All That alum and Michael called it quits in March just three weeks after Bynes announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Michael confirmed their split to In Touch on March 8. “We did [break up],” he told the publication. “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler



The Bachelorette alum and the YouTuber broke up in late February after a headline-making argument at her apartment. Johnson was subsequently arrested for robbery with a domestic violence enhancement, and admitted that he had a “big relapse.” The former couple later traded barbs in YouTube videos.

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco



The YouTuber and the model reportedly split in mid-February after one month of dating. He was later spotted out and about with his ex Tana Mongeau, but the former couple admitted that they were simply trolling fans with their fake date.

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills



Us broke the news in February that the Riverdale actress and her boyfriend of three years called it quits. One insider told Us at the time that Petsch had already “moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.”

Ryan Newman and Krissie Newman



The NASCAR driver and his wife of 16 years tweeted on February 13 that they had amicably called it quits. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch,” they said in a joint statement, referencing their nonprofit animal welfare organization. Four days after sharing the news, Ryan was seriously injured in a wreck at the Daytona 500.

Kehlani and YG



The R&B singer announced her split from the rapper on February 17 with her song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” They had been dating since September 2019.

Earl of Snowdon and Serena Armstrong-Jones



David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon — the first son of the late Princess Margaret and a nephew of Queen Elizabeth II — announced his divorce from Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, on February 17 after 26 years of marriage.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay



Ne-Yo confirmed on February 15 that he and wife Crystal Renay had split after four years of marriage and were getting a divorce. “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” the singer said on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.” The pair, who wed in 2016, share two sons, Shaffer and Roman.

The R&B crooner confirmed in June that he reconnected with Renay during the coronavirus quarantine and they reconciled their relationship. “The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing,” he explained on The Talk, adding that it “allowed me the time to lock back in with” Renay.

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone



The Bachelor in Paradise stars announced on Valentine’s Day that they were separating after eight months of marriage. "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair told Bachelor Nation. "We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips



Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson and his wife of 12 years announced their separation on February 10. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.”

Garcelle Beauvais and Michael Elliot



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her split from the screenwriter via Instagram on February 9 with a quote that read, “Plot twist ... I’m single.” The news came two months after the pair made their red carpet debut at the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere — and just three days after Beauvais raved about Elliot at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.

James Cannon and Joanne Froggatt



The Downtown Abbey star announced her separation from her husband of eight years on February 8. “We've actually been separated for a little while,” she told Daily Mail. “I'm looking to the future. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters



The Baywatch alum announced on February 1 that she and the Hollywood producer had called it quits, less than two weeks after their secret Malibu wedding on January 20. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Taylor Hill



Us confirmed in January that the Victoria’s Secret Angel and her boyfriend, Michael Stephen Shank, have called it quits on their romance. The former couple began dating in 2015.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long



The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 couple called it quits in January after more than a year together.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the duo said in a joint statement on January 29. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo



On January 22, it was announced that the Masters of None star and her wife called it quits two months after sharing the news of their courthouse wedding. “After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the duo said in a joint statement to E! News. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana



Us broke the news on January 22 that Metcalfe and Santana called it quits after 13 years together. As first revealed on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast, a source told Us that they “are not even living together” and that the Desperate Housewives alum “did not cheat on” the former Salem actress. Us broke the news in August 2016 that the pair were engaged a decade into their romance.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel



Us broke the news on January 17 that the singer and the businessman split after nearly three years of dating. The pair were first linked in June 2017, but a source told Us at the time that they had “been hooking up for a few months.”

David Koechner and Leigh Koechner



The Anchorman star filed for divorce from his wife of 21 years on January 14. The estranged couple share five children. Leigh acknowledged the split on Twitter, writing: “Divorce sucks, but we don’t have to suffer.”

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson



The pair went their separate ways after three months of dating, the New York Post’s Page Six reported on January 14. The news came after the model was spotted vacationing in Miami without the Saturday Night Live star, who joked on the NBC show in December 2019 that he was headed back to treatment.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler



In January, Us Weekly broke the news of the longtime couple’s split after nearly nine years together. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider told Us.

