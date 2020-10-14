Celebrity Weddings of 2020

Lucky in love! 2020’s newlyweds include a retired football player, a royal couple, a former Disney Channel star and many more celebrities.

Comedian Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick tied the knot shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day with the help of fellow actress Lily Tomlin as their officiant.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters started off the new year strong with a January wedding. Their nuptials took place in the model’s native South Africa.

Many weddings were delayed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some brides and grooms managed to pull off smaller, intimate ceremonies despite global shutdowns.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wed at the Australia Zoo in March ahead of the Australian government lockdown.

“Today we celebrated life and revelled [sic] in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Irwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mum helped me get ready, [my brother] Robert [Irwin] walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”

That’s So Raven alum Raven-Symoné surprised fans with her secret nuptials to girlfriend Miranda Maday in June. The lovebirds said their vows in a L.A. ceremony, catered by Debbie Allen. They also made their union even more official by getting matching tattoos on their ring finger.

“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday. Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!” Symoné wrote via Instagram announcing her marriage.

The British royal family had pandemic-related delays when it came to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s big day as well. The couple opted for an under the radar event in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, instead of their original May wedding on the grounds of St. James’ Palace in London.

Although Beatrice’s famous cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, and their wives, Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate, weren’t in attendance, her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, Prince Philip, watched her say “I do.”

The royal bride — who wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore on her wedding day —had her immediate family, including her dad, Prince Andrew, by her side the whole day.

“She wanted him at the wedding,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, amid controversy over Andrew’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. “He walked her down the aisle and did a speech at the reception.”

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh



The former wrestler and the engineer tied the knot on October 12 in Tampa, Florida, in a secret ceremony after dating for more than a year.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal



The Real Housewives of Orange County star wed the Fox News Channel correspondent in Santa Rosa, California, on October 10, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill



The Real Housewives of Atlanta star married her fiancé on October 10 at a celebration attended by the bride's costars including Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield.

Larry David and Ashley Underwood



The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and the producer wed in Southern California on October 7. The couple met through mutual friend Sacha Baron Cohen at the Borat actor’s birthday bash in 2017 and dated for three years before exchanging vows. David was previously married to activist Laurie David from 1993 to 2007. The pair share daughters Cazzie and Romy.

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn



The couple, who got engaged in December 2019, tied the knot in the model's native Hamburg, Germany, on October 2.

Joel Courtney and Mia Scholink



Us confirmed that the Kissing Booth actor married his fiancée on September 27. The twosome announced their engagement in February.

James Murray and Melyssa Davies



The Impractical Jokers star wed fiancée Melyssa Davies on September 25. "Mr. and Mrs." he captioned a photo from their nuptials on Instagram.

Liz Gillies and Michael Corcoran



Although they planned to get married in April, the Dynasty actress and the composer were forced to push back their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. While originally planning to delay the ceremony a year, they ultimately chose to tie the knot on August 8 at a quaint farm in New Jersey, she revealed to Vogue. The ceremony included only 10 guests, including both of the bride's grandparents and the couple's dogs.

Jennifer Esposito and Jesper Vesterstroem



The NCIS alum revealed on September 13 that she'd married the fitness trainer and windsurfing champion. Esposito shared photos on Instagram from their lowkey nuptials on the beach with a celebrant, with the bride wearing a yellow sundress and denim jacket with bare feet and the groom in a wetsuit. The Boys actress was previously married to Bradley Cooper for five months from 2006 to 2007 and British model Louis Dowler from 2014 to 2016.

Betty Who and Zak Cassar



The singer confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on September 11 that she had married her fiancé. "Honestly, we have been waiting to have a big wedding because we want to do it right and do it fancy," she said before adding, "I just have to be so much more rich to throw a fierce fabulous wedding that I can actually afford."

"But we just felt like it was the right thing to just lock it down," she continued. "So if we want to travel, we're together, we have each other's rights and everything. We just want to feel safe and know that we can take care of each other."

The couple got engaged in November 2017.

David Harbour and Lily Allen



Us confirmed that Harbour and Allen tied the knot in Las Vegas on September 7. Their nuptials occurred one day after the twosome obtained their marriage license from the Clark County Clerk’s Office.

Clark Beckham and Chanlie Baker



The American Idol season 14 runner-up announced on September 5 that he'd married his longtime fiancée. "The luckiest man to have been alive," Beckham captioned a romantic video on Instagram of their outdoor nuptials, which took place at Ravenswood Mansion in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts



On August 31, Niecy Nash revealed she tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts. "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," the Claws actress captioned their wedding photo via Instagram. "#LoveWins."

Jackie Cruz and Fernando Garcia



Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz married Fernando Garcia on August 28. The couple each announced on their Instagram accounts the following day with photos of their Sarah Appleton rings. On August 30, she posted a solo photo, writing "Wifey."

Noah Reid and Clare Stone



The Schitt's Creek star shared a behind-the-scenes look at his July nuptials on Instagram the following month, posting a handful of photos from his and Stone's romantic ceremony. The couple confirmed their engagement in December 2018.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking



The country singer married Hocking on August 1, they revealed via Instagram at the time. "Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you," she wrote. "Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

He also posted two photos, writing, "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever."

Tove Lo and Charlie Twaddle



The "Habits (Stay High)" singer revealed she'd married her beau on July 25, sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her in a wedding dress and her groom in a light-blue tuxedo as they showed off their rings. "Oops!" the Swedish singer captioned the pic.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi



The British royal and the property tycoon held a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, on July 17. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were among the 20 people in attendance. The couple were originally set to tie the knot on May 29 but postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CeCe Gutierrez and Byron Scott



The Basketball Wives star and the former NBA player tied the knot on July 12. "Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate …" she captioned a series of photos on Instagram that showed her wearing a strapless gown with a fishtail hem as she walked down a rose petal-covered aisle to her groom. In one photo, the pair wore face masks that matched their wedding outfits. The former Los Angeles Lakers coach also shared pics from the wedding, which appeared to be without guests, writing, "Today was a good day…" In June, Scott posted about having to change their wedding plans due to coronavirus. "God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren't able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned. You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless...and that’s why I love you so much. I can't wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020," he wrote. "Thank you to all our loved ones who were suppose to be a part of our special day. You still and always will be a special part of our lives."

Taylor Cole and Cameron Larson



Hallmark Channel star Taylor Cole and Cameron Larson wed on June 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to People, the couple wed on Lake Tahoe and live-streamed the event for family and friends.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie



The couple secretly married in Santa Barbara, California, on June 2. The couple, who started dating in May 2019, initially planned to wed in Hawaii in April but postponed the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday



"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the former Disney Channel star announced via Instagram on June 18. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!!" The duo tied the knot in a small, surprise ceremony surrounded by loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda



Us exclusively confirmed on June 15 that Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter had recently wed her fiancé. The Baxters alum got engaged to Wierda — who the former Today host called "a wonderful man" — in November 2019.

Daniel and Nadia Lissing



On June 5, the Australian actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and his love Nadia tied the knot in California earlier this year. The couple will celebrate with their loved ones in 2021, since their big day was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The best part is, we get to celebrate with all our friends and family next year, too,” the When Calls the Heart alum explained. “We're married now and we're looking forward to everything ahead of us.” The two got engaged in October 2019, nearly a year and a half after meeting.

Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce



The county singer announced their wedding with an Instagram post on May 4, writing that they "were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony" in Santa Monica. "At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments," his statement continued as he shared two photos. "In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another. The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell



The conservationist married her fiancé at Australia Zoo on March 25, hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” she wrote via Instagram. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland



The couple tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in Southern California on March 14. The bride’s dog, Billie, walked down the aisle at the couple’s ceremony, which was attended by about 120 guests. The Pitch Perfect actress and the realtor got engaged in February 2019.

Faith Jenkins and Kenny Lattimore



Us exclusively confirmed that the Divorce Court judge and the singer wed at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles on March 8. Stevie Wonder sang “You and I” as the bride walked down the aisle.

JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes



The Bachelorette alum married the former NFL cheerleader in a romantic ceremony in Denver on February 29. Guests included several Bachelor Nation favorites including Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins, Clint Arlis, and Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, whose toddler daughter Emmy was a flower girl at the ceremony. Lane and Hughes, who went public with their relationship in September 2017, got engaged in Hawaii in January 2019. Lane romanced Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai



The Houston Texans defensive end married the pro soccer player in the Bahamas on February 15. “Best day of my life. Without question,” he captioned a series of wedding photos via Instagram.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters



On January 20, Pamela Anderson and Hollywood producer Jon Peters — whom she had dated 30 years prior — tied the knot in a ceremony in Malibu. "He’s been there all along. Never failed me – I’m ready now and he’s ready too," she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We understand and respect each other. We love each other without conditions. I’m a lucky woman. Proof God has a plan."

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick



The comedian married her longtime boyfriend shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Lily Tomlin officiated the 14-minute ceremony.

Kylie Bunbury and Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins



The Pitch alum married her boyfriend in Madeira Island, Portugal, on New Year’s Day. “Roaring Love • 1-1-2020,” Bunbury wrote alongside wedding pics via Instagram.

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech



The Riverdale star and the baseball pro tied the knot in front of 35 of their closest family and friends at the Historic Walton House in Florida on January 4.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters



The athlete and the model wed in Cape Town in her native South Africa on January 20.

