Celebs Show Some Skin in This Sexy Red Carpet Trend

Hollywood stars reveal flashes of skin in sexy black dresses adorned with sequins, crystals and lace. A cut above the rest: Zendaya’s Christopher Esber cocoon shaped one-shoulder frock, which retails for $2,859 and is available to purchase here. Another standout: Naomi Scott’s Christopher Kane gem embellished galaxy-print number, which you can buy on sale for $1,044 here.

Some celebs picked midriff-baring designs, like Hailey Baldwin’s sequin Zuhair Murad Couture look; while others showed a little shoulder, like Nathalie Emmanuel’s crystal embroidered Miu Miu creation.

Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Lupita Nyong’o, Regina King and Rooney Mara wear their sexy statement-making cut-out gowns below.

