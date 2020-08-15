Celebs Show Some Skin in This Sexy Red Carpet Trend

By Celebrity News Wire on August 15, 2020

Hollywood stars reveal flashes of skin in sexy black dresses adorned with sequins, crystals and lace. A cut above the rest: Zendaya’s Christopher Esber cocoon shaped one-shoulder frock, which retails for $2,859 and is available to purchase here. Another standout: Naomi Scott’s Christopher Kane gem embellished galaxy-print number, which you can buy on sale for $1,044 here.

Some celebs picked midriff-baring designs, like Hailey Baldwin’s sequin Zuhair Murad Couture look; while others showed a little shoulder, like Nathalie Emmanuel’s crystal embroidered Miu Miu creation.

Scroll through to see how more leading ladies including Lupita Nyong’o, Regina King and Rooney Mara wear their sexy statement-making cut-out gowns below.

