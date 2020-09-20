Celebs Support BLM, Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor at Emmys

Amid the glitz and glam of the 2020 Emmy Awards, celebrities seized the opportunity to address a serious matter that has divided America in recent months: the Black Lives Matter movement.

During the preshow, Regina King sported a shirt with a photo of Breonna Taylor on it, while Yvonne Orji had a raised fist shaved in her hair in solidarity with BLM. Sterling K. Brown also showed support in the form of a T-shirt.

Black Lives Matter was formed in July 2013 after George Zimmerman’s acquittal in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The social movement made headlines nationwide when Eric Garner, Michael Brown and George Floyd died in police custody in July 2014, August 2014 and May 2020, respectively.

Supporters have also used Black Lives Matter as a rallying cry for Taylor. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was fatally shot in March by plainclothes police officers who barged into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on a no-knock warrant. Earlier this month, the city agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million amid calls for the three officers involved in her death to be criminally charged.

“Please continue to say her name,” Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, urged at a press conference announcing the city’s settlement.

This summer, stars including Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande and Halsey attended protests against racism and police brutality. Other celebrities, such as Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, have donated money to Black charities and businesses.

During the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in August, the first major awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, The Weeknd and DaBaby were among the attendees who drew attention to Black Lives Matter. Keke Palmer, who hosted the VMAs, also called for a change.

“We’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets and make sure our voices will be heard,” the actress-singer, 27, told viewers. “Enough is enough!”

Scroll down to see how celebrities supported Black Lives Matter at the 2020 Emmys.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.

