Celina Graves brought the chills as the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals rumbled on Tuesday night (Aug. 1).

The 30-year old San Diego native hit a stunning, soulful version of London Grammar’s “Strong.” If your eyes felt wet afterwards, you weren’t alone.

The aspiring singer has impressed pretty much everyone since day one of the competition, when she delivering a mighty cover of Shawn Mendes’ “Mercy” in the audition.

Prior to her stint on NBC’s talent quest, Celina was a star athlete, training in an Olympic development program. An injury during a high school basketball game ruined her chances, and she refocused her energies in music. Sport’s loss, one might say, is music’s gain.

Watch Celina’s performance below.

The post Celina Delivers Chilling Cover of London Grammar’s ‘Strong’ on ‘AGT’: Watch appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.