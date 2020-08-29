Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman in the title role, bounded into the top five most popular movies on Apple and Amazon’s charts Saturday — a notable feat, given that the blockbuster superhero title is also streaming on Disney Plus. Interest in “Black Panther” — as well as Boseman’s other films — surged following the […]

The post Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Vaults Into Top 5 on Apple, Amazon Movie Charts appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.