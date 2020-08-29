Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Vaults Into Top 5 on Apple, Amazon Movie Charts

By Celebrity News Wire on August 29, 2020

Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman in the title role, bounded into the top five most popular movies on Apple and Amazon’s charts Saturday — a notable feat, given that the blockbuster superhero title is also streaming on Disney Plus. Interest in “Black Panther” — as well as Boseman’s other films — surged following the […]

