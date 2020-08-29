Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Becomes Twitter’s Most-Liked Post Ever

The final tweet posted to Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account sharing the news of his passing is now the most liked tweet of all time.

The social media company announced the historic news on Saturday afternoon, sharing on their official account: “Most liked tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

“Fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the Tweet sent from his account last night is now the most Liked Tweet of all time on Twitter,” the company said in a statement. “Fans are also working to organize Black Panther Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together.”

Boseman died Friday at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife and other family members, at the age of 43 after a four-year struggle with colon cancer. The final tweet from the Black Panther star’s account detailed Boseman’s cancer diagnosis and a statement from the actor’s family.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

