Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward’s Relationship Timeline

Chadwick Boseman married longtime love Taylor Simone Ledward in the months before his death on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43.

The Black Panther star, who kept his four-year battle with colon cancer a secret, was equally as private about his relationship with the singer.

The couple were first seen together in 2015 at Los Angeles International Airport, shortly after she graduated from California State Polytechnic University, where she majored in music industry studies.

In April 2018, Ledward’s grandmother confirmed the couple’s relationship to In Touch.

“They respect each other,” she told the outlet. “She’s very happy, and he is, too.”

The following year, at the NAACP Image Awards, Ledward was by her boyfriend’s side as he won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance as King T’Challa in Black Panther.

Boseman kissed her before taking the stage and appeared to reference his health struggles in his acceptance speech for his first win after six nominations.

“You know what they say? Black people always thank God when they win and I’m not gon’ let you down … Thank you, God, for not just winning. Thank you, God, for the trials and tribulations that you allow us to go through so we can appreciate these moments. So we can appreciate the joy that comes from winning,” he said before giving his love a shout-out.

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you,” he said. She mouthed back the words “I love you” as she blew him a kiss.

The pair got engaged in October 2019 in Malibu, according to MediaTakeOut, with the outlet reporting that they planned to wed in early 2020. Ledward was seen wearing a large diamond engagement ring at the Lakers-Clippers game at the Staples Center in L.A. later that month.

The couple were last photographed together sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on February 16, 2020.

The Marshall star’s family announced Boseman’s passing in a statement to Us Weekly on August 28, revealing that the couple had wed before his death.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

