Chadwick Boseman Buried Near South Carolina Hometown, Death Certificate Reveals

By Celebrity News Wire on September 15, 2020

Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died, according to a death certificate obtained on Monday by The Associated Press. The late “Black Panther” star was laid to rest on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., just 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson, […]

