Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died, according to a death certificate obtained on Monday by The Associated Press. The late “Black Panther” star was laid to rest on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., just 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson, […]

