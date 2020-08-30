Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saluted late actor Chadwick Boseman Saturday night before the start of the Lakers/Portland Trail Blazers playoff game. When James kneeled for the national anthem, he then crossed his arms in the familiar “Wakanda Forever” salute from the Black Panther film, which featured Boseman in the title role. James ended his […]

