Chance the Rapper is showing his support for Megan Thee Stallion after her recent claim that Tory Lanez shot her after a Hollywood Hills party in July.

“I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her,” Chance tweeted on Saturday (Aug. 22). “And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

Earlier in the week, Meg took to Instagram Live to set the record straight on who was responsible for pulling the trigger and shooting her in the feet on after the Los Angeles party on July 12.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said during an Instagram Live on Aug. 20. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Actress Halle Berry also took to social media to support the “Hot Girl” rapper, tweeting Friday, “Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen.”

After the shooting, Lanez was arrested and charged with a felony, according to information from the Los Angeles Sheriff Department. He is currently out on bond after posting a $35,000 bail.

Megan Thee Stallion initially told police that she cut herself on broken glass, later noting she was worried about legal repercussions and feared for her safety.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said on Instagram.

Check out Chance the Rapper’s supportive tweet below.

