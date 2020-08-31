Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

“Diet” is a scary word. We’ve been conditioned to believe that it means cutting out all of the foods you love, tedious meal-prepping, never ordering out, working out every day and still seeing results roll in at a snail’s pace. And for many of us, that is exactly the case. But what other choice do we have if we want to lose weight, get fit and stay healthy?

It’s time we all expand our definition of dieting. It doesn’t have to mean just one thing. We’re all different people, after all, so we all may prefer a different type of diet. Maybe it’s starting off slowly and changing up habits over time, or maybe it’s doing a month-long sugar detox. Maybe it’s exploring intermittent fasting, or maybe it’s trying keto. For some — like Olivia Wilde — it’s an entire lifestyle change. No matter what method appeals to you, or if you need help choosing a new approach, let Noom be your guide!

Wilde became a vegetarian around the age of 12, switching to veganism as an adult. ”[Being vegan] is not always easy and accessible,” she told Huffington Post, “but it’s a way of life and makes me as a person feel really good and physically look better. My skin was better, energy was better.” The only issue was staying consistent. “It helps if you have the right support system,” she explained. For celebrities like Wilde, that might mean a nutritionist, a personal wellness coach or a private chef — but really, all we need is Noom to stay on track!

Noom is an app-driven weight loss and wellness program that’s been taking the world by storm over the past few years. It’s not your typical diet program with strict rules; it doesn’t just throw you out into the world and expect success. Each person’s program on Noom is completely personalized to fit their goals, body type, lifestyle, dietary conditions and preferences and even their budget. How? Each Noomer is paired up with their own Goal Specialist!

Once you’re paired with a Goal Specialist, you can chat with them one-on-one to determine your targets, your reservations and your plans. Want to go vegan like Wilde did? Whether you want to make it a permanent change or just try it out for a bit, Noom will help prepare you with methods, recipes, tips, tricks and support. And if it’s not working for you? Switch things up whenever!

Noom is about more than just food though. Your Goal Specialist can help you find physical activity you love too. For example, Wilde loves cycling and pilates, but she also enjoys paddleboarding. Your workout routine doesn’t have to be confined to the gym. Noom is all about opening up your mind. Find a new activity you love, track your steps and find ideas from a community of other Noomers rooting you on. We’ve only just touched on all of the features of the program, so if you’re already feeling that tingle of long-term success inside of you, it’s time to get a real taste of it for free today!

