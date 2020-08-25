Channel Your Inner Cher Horowitz With These Adorable Retro Shoe Styles

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are certain cult classic movies that will always be popular, and there’s no better example of that than Clueless. The iconic flick came out 25 years ago, and we’re still quoting it all the time and snagging style inspiration from Cher Horowitz and her crew!

Cher was always incredibly picky about her wardrobe — especially when it came to footwear. So naturally, we’ve rounded up some modern interpretations of ’90s-style shoes that we can totally see Cher scooping up on her dad’s credit card at the Beverly Hills Galleria!

The chunky shoe trend was huge in the ’90s, and we’re still emulating the style today. These heels are not only super cute, they’re some of the most comfortable shoes that you can own. Although they have many throwback qualities, they look absolutely ideal for 2020.

Get the Anne Klein Paloma heels (originally $85) on sale with free shipping for just $43, available from Zappos!

The flatform heel was a ’90s staple we were so obsessed with. They look like they could’ve come straight from the racks of a vintage store, but these babies are brand new. Leave it to Free People to give Us all of the best retro-inspired designs. Perfect for tooling around town in your Jeep Wrangler!

Get the Free People Harbor Flatform with free shipping for $90, available from Zappos!

Mary Jane shoes were all the rage, and this platform version from Naturalizer brings them into the new millennium with ease! They have a higher heel which makes them slightly untraditional, but we can seriously see Cher or her bestie Dionne rocking them! Team them with some frilly white ankle socks to complete the look.

Get the Naturalizer Talissa heels with free shipping for $110, available from Zappos!

The ’90s were all about the square toe, and the style is still popping up today thanks to designer brands like Bottega Veneta. Get the look for less with these! They have a croc print that’s very current, but their design stays true to decades past.

Get the Matisse Madrid sandals (originally $135) on sale with free shipping for just $86, available from Zappos!

Clogs may seem like a questionable choice, but they were a truly fashionable footwear option back in the day. With some knee-high socks and a plaid mini skirt, you’ll look like you just stepped off the Clueless set!

Get the Klogs Footwear Austin clogs for $130, available from Zappos!

