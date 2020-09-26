Charles Barkley Mum On Breonna Taylor Comments Following Backlash On Social Media

By Celebrity News Wire on September 26, 2020

Charles Barkely kept his silence about the Breonna Taylor ruling during Saturday’s NBA pregame coverage after he received backlash for his comments about the Kentucky attorney general’s decision. A day after the Kentucky official indicted Louisville Detective Brett Hankinson in the slaying of the EMT, Barkely said that he is wary to lump instances of […]

