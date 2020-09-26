Charles Barkely kept his silence about the Breonna Taylor ruling during Saturday’s NBA pregame coverage after he received backlash for his comments about the Kentucky attorney general’s decision. A day after the Kentucky official indicted Louisville Detective Brett Hankinson in the slaying of the EMT, Barkely said that he is wary to lump instances of […]

The post Charles Barkley Mum On Breonna Taylor Comments Following Backlash On Social Media appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.