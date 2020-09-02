Charlie Wilson’s ‘Got’ the Most Adult R&B No. 1s Among Male Artists

Charlie Wilson’s latest hit single proves prophetic as “One I Got” indeed becomes the No. 1 track on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

The tune leads the list dated Sept. 5, advancing from the runner-up position, and helps the R&B veteran rewrite the record for the most leaders by a male artist in the chart’s 27-year history.

Wilson adds his eighth No. 1 on Adult R&B Songs, breaking out of a tie with R. Kelly and Maxwell for the most chart-toppers among males. Among all acts, Wilson rises to third place on the all-time leaderboard. Here’s a look at the current standings:

11, Alicia Keys

9, Toni Braxton

8, Charlie Wilson

7, R. Kelly

7, Maxwell

6, Mary J. Blige

6, Whitney Houston

6, Kem

6, Brian McKnight

6, Luther Vandross

Meanwhile, “One” arrives at the summit in its 10th week on the list, completing the fastest run to No. 1 among Wilson’s eight champs. His previous best came with 2010’s “You Are,” which needed 12 frames to find the top rank.

Gains at the adult R&B sector help push “One” upward on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which combines both adult and mainstream-oriented station play (and ranks titles by audience impressions). The track steps 17-14 with a 3 percent bump to 9.3 million in audience.

Wilson achieves his best showing on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay since “My Love Is All I Have” reached No. 13 in 2013. “One” is now Wilson’s fifth-highest charting track on the tally, dating to the list’s 1992 inception. His best remains a No. 3 high in a featured role on Snoop Dogg’s 2003 hit “Beautiful,” followed by the name-checking “Charlie Last Name: Wilson” (No. 10, 2005), “You Are” (No. 13, 2011) and “Have.”

Before his solo tenure, Wilson broke through as a member of The Gap Band with his brothers Ronnie and Robert. The trio, of “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” and “Outstanding” fame, earned its greatest success in 1979-90, with 15 top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, including four No. 1s.

