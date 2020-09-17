Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline Make Out in the OBX in Steamy Kygo Video

Gotta have some love tonight! Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline star in the music video for Kygo’s new remix of Donna Summer’s 1979 hit “Hot Stuff.”

The retro-inspired visual, which premiered on Friday, September 18, follows the Outer Banks costars and real-life couple as they return to the barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. After climbing on the back of Stokes’ bicycle, Cline, 22, and the actor, 28, sneak into the local bar The Fat Pelican, pick up a few drinks and head out back, where they continue to flirt.

At one point, the actress strips off her beau’s white T-shirt and tosses a patterned button-down at him to change into. She then removes her cardigan, revealing a low-cut sequined top as she dances seductively for a googly-eyed Stokes. The video ends with the pair dancing together and making out.

“Hot Stuff” is the third dance classic that Kygo, 29, has reworked in recent years. He previously released remixes of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” and Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

“Donna Summer is one of my favorite artists of all time. Her catalogue of music is brilliant, and her vocals are unmatched,” the DJ said in a statement on Friday. “I am honored and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like ‘Hot Stuff.’ This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood, and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer.”

Stokes and Cline, for their part, sparked dating rumors in April after playing onscreen couple John B. and Sarah Cameron in the Netflix teen drama. Two months later, they confirmed their relationship by sharing photos from a beach date. “Cats outta the bag,” the Maryland native wrote via Instagram at the time.

Days later, the duo went live on the social media app to talk to fans about their decision to go public.

“I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna post it.’ [My mom] was like, ‘Really? You understand what happens when you do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. I do, Mom. Sure do,’” Stokes said. “Then I texted Maddie and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And she said, ‘I don’t care.’”

Cline then chimed in: “I thought he meant posting it at some point in the future. He didn’t clarify what time. … And there it was. Modern romance.”

The post Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline Make Out in the OBX in Steamy Kygo Video appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.