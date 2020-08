Cher will headline an LGBTQ+ fundraiser for Joe Biden on August 31, and they will be joined by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Also scheduled to take part in the virtual event are Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). Cher backed Biden during the Democratic primary and wrote after his convention […]

The post Cher To Headline LGBTQ+ Fundraiser For Joe Biden appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.