Chicago Fire Boss Teases 'Uncharted Territory' for Stellaride in Season 9

By Celebrity News Wire on November 9, 2020

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo, Chicago Fire | Photo Credits: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Wednesday Returns Stronger Than Ever

Chicago Fire returns this Wednesday and we couldn't be happier to see Firehouse 51 back in action! The new season will see several changes, like Ritter getting more screentime and Gianna Mackey boarding Ambulance 61 as Brett's (Kara Killmer) new partner following Foster's (Annie Ilonzeh) departure.

...

