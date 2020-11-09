



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/FRoqNRw3sDQ\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Chicago Wednesday Returns Stronger Than Ever","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/FRoqNRw3sDQ " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Chicago Fire returns this Wednesday and we couldn't be happier to see Firehouse 51 back in action! The new season will see several changes, like Ritter getting more screentime and Gianna Mackey boarding Ambulance 61 as Brett's (Kara Killmer) new partner following Foster's (Annie Ilonzeh) departure.

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com