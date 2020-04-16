Error message

Chicago Fire's Annie Ilonzeh Departing After Two Seasons

By Celebrity News Wire on April 16, 2020

Annie Ilonzeh, Chicago Fire | Photo Credits: NBC, Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Firehouse 51 is saying goodbye to another firefighter. TV Guide has learned that Annie Ilonzeh will not return for Season 9 of Chicago Fire, meaning we may have seen the last of Emily Foster, at least for the time being.

Emily, the paramedic, has been looking to go back to full-time medicine for a

...

