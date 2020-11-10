



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/7ZR8zySq8h4\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Who Would You Rather","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/7ZR8zySq8h4 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

It may have taken longer than usual, but new episodes of Chicago P.D. are finally within sight! With Season 8 set to premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 11, it won't be long until Intelligence is back at it.

The crew faces a new challenge this season with the arrival of Deputy Superintendent Samantha

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com