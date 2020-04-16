Chicago P.D. Season 8 Will Give Us the Halstead and Upton Romance We Deserve
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Chicago P.D. Season 8 Will Give Us the Halstead and Upton Romance We Deserve
For those of you who've been staring at Chicago P.D.'s Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) all season long while fighting the urge to smoosh their faces together, I've got some great news: Upstead is finally happening! When the NBC drama returns for Season 8, your favorite "when