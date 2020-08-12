EXCLUSIVE: Chicago artist Hebru Brantley has signed with WME and will work with the agency to build his Angry Hero production company. He was previously under UTA. Brantley, a visual artist whose works highlights African American life in America, has showcased his projects in a number of major cities across the nation, ranging from San Francisco […]

The post Chicago Visual Artist Hebru Brantley Signs With WME appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.